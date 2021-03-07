Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rodrigues throws 3 TDs, leads UC Davis over Idaho 27-17

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 07:27
Rodrigues throws 3 TDs, leads UC Davis over Idaho 27-17

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Rodrigues threw three touchdown passes and UC Davis beat Idaho 27-17 on Saturday.

Rodrigues tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell that pulled the Aggies to 17-14 late in the third quarter, and his 11-yard scoring throw to Carson Crawford made it 20-17 with 7:41 left. Lan Larison added a 9-yard TD run with 3:12 remaining.

Rodrigues was 23-of-29 passing for 243 yards, and had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Crawford in the second quarter. Crawford finished with eight receptions for 120 yards, and Larison had 66 yards rushing. Jr. Gilliam added 145 yards on 26 carries for UC Davis.

Mike Beaudry threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 9-yard score for Idaho (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). He had 236 yards passing and 44 yards on the ground.

It was the season opener for UC Davis, which had its originally intended start on Feb. 27 against Cal Poly postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Mustangs' program.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-07 09:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed