Australia wins toss, bats in decisive 5th T20 vs. NZ

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 06:54
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia won the toss and chose to bat Sunday in the fifth and decisive Twenty20 international against New Zealand.

The team batting first has won all four matches to date in the series, which is locked at 2-2. New Zealand won the first two matches by 53 runs and four runs while Australia won the third and fourth matches by 64 runs and 50 runs.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup, naming the part-time spinner and lower-order batsman Mark Chapman in place of Kyle Jamieson.

Australia named an unchanged lineup, hoping to continue its rally of the past two games which were also played at Sky Stadium. Spin played a major role in the fourth match on Friday and is expected to do so again on the same pitch.

___

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

___

Updated : 2021-03-07 09:23 GMT+08:00

