Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Messi provides 2 assists for Barça ahead of Madrid derby

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/07 06:03
Barcelona's Jordi Alba, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona ...
Barcelona's Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at El S...
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Unai Garcia, center, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and ...
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Jonathan Calleri during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barc...
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sa...
Barcelona's Moriba Kourouma Kourouma, left, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match ...
Barcelona's Moriba Kourouma Kourouma celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match betwee...

Barcelona's Jordi Alba, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona ...

Barcelona's Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at El S...

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Unai Garcia, center, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and ...

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Jonathan Calleri during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barc...

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sa...

Barcelona's Moriba Kourouma Kourouma, left, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match ...

Barcelona's Moriba Kourouma Kourouma celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match betwee...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi set up two goals to help Barcelona win 2-0 at Osasuna and close the gap with Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid to two points on Saturday.

Jordi Alba drilled a shot from a tight angle past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera in the 30th minute after Messi played him clear down the left flank with a chipped pass behind the defensive line. It was the defender’s fifth goal of the season.

Substitute Ilaix Moriba put the result beyond doubt with seven minutes left. The 18-year-old midfielder, who debuted two weeks ago, scored his first goal for the team when he took a pass from Messi and drilled the ball into the corner of the net.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen made two saves for Barcelona in the first half when Osasuna threatened on the counterattack.

Barcelona extended its undefeated run to 16 league matches to keep the pressure on Atlético a day before it hosts third-place Real Madrid in a Spanish capital derby. Atlético will also have one more game to play after this round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-07 07:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed