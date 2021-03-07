Alexa
Villanova holds off Stony Brook 16-13 in Colonial opener

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 04:59
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Smith passed for 237 yards with a 49-yard touchdown to Rayjoun Pringle, and Villanova held off a second-half push from Stony Brook, recovering an onside kick to eke out a 16-13 win on Saturday.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead by halftime in the opener of the Colonial Athletic Association six-game spring season, but the difference was a Cole Bunce 38-yard field goal.

The Seawolves' Anthony Del Negro blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by Oniel Stanbury at the 13 with 3:29 left to play. Four plays later Jaden Cook scored from the 2 and the Seawolves trailed 16-13.

Stony Brook's onside kick was recovered by Villanova's Christian Benford at the 15. A penalty on first down allowed the Wildcats to run out the clock.

Jalen Jackson rushed for a 1-yard TD for Villanova's first score.

Stony Brook got on the board in the third quarter with a 7-yard keeper around the left side of the line by Tyquell Fields, capping a 62-yard drive.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-07 06:26 GMT+08:00

