Mancuso leads Richmond past William & Mary 21-14

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 05:22
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two touchdown passes including the game-winner with 6:20 remaining to lift Richmond past William & Mary 21-14 on Saturday in the spring season opener for both teams.

Hollis Mathis had a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Anthony Mague early in the fourth, and William & Mary had a 14-13 lead. Mancuso then led a 14-play, 77-yard drive capped by his 6-yard scoring throw to Cornell transfer John Fitzgerald.

The Tribe went three-and-out with 4:33 to play on the ensuing series, and the Spiders ran out the clock.

Mancuso threw for 141 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Dykes in the first quarter. Dykes also had a 6-yard touchdown run in the third.

Mathis was 18-of-28 passing for 204 yards.

William & Mary won at Richmond 21-15 in overtime in the 2019 regular season finale, but the Spiders have won eight of the last 10 and evened the series (63-63-5).

The teams are scheduled to play a six-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule and will conclude their regular seasons with a rematch at Richmond on April 10.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-07 06:25 GMT+08:00

