Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American Daryl Dike scores 3rd goal during loan to Barnsley

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/07 04:05
American Daryl Dike scores 3rd goal during loan to Barnsley

American forward Daryl Dike scored his third goal for Barnsley, a right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area that curled past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the 49th minute for a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday in England's second tier League Championship.

Dike, 20, is on loan from Orlando in Major League Soccer. Dike debuted for Barnsley on Feb. 1 after he was obtained on a loan for the rest of the season.

Barnsley extended its league winning streak to seven and its league unbeaten streak to nine. Barnsley moved into sixth place — the final playoff berth — with 57 points, one more than Bournemouth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-07 06:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed