Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Villa, Wolves hit goal frame in 0-0 draw in Premier League

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 03:34
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Par...

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Par...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa hit the crossbar twice in the opening 15 minutes and Wolverhampton defender Romain Saiss missed an open goal from barely a meter out in a 0-0 draw between the teams in the Premier League on Saturday.

The result further dented ninth-place Villa’s pursuit of European qualification, coming three days after a 1-0 loss at last-place Sheffield United.

Still missing injured captain Jack Grealish, Villa swarmed over Wolves early on with Ollie Watkins crashing a 25-meter shot against the bar and Ezri Konsa hitting nearly the same section of the goal frame from closer in after Bertrand Traore’s cross went through a crowd of players in the area.

Wolves, as usual, played better in the second half and somehow failed to take the lead in the 57th when Conor Coady hit the post with a close-range header. The ball bounced across the face of goal and Saiss, stretching, contrived to send the ball over the bar.

The best other chance fell to Coady, who saw the ball come to him around six meters out only for his shot to be tipped aside by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Villa moved six points behind fifth-place Everton.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-07 04:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed