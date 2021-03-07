Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Predators center Matt Duchene put on IR, out 3-5 weeks

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 03:38
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) vie for the puck against Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau...

Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) vie for the puck against Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators placed Matt Duchene on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.

Duchene becomes the fourth Nashville player placed on IR since Tuesday, when defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin were ruled out. Goalie Juuse Saros went on injured reserve Thursday.

The Predators went into Saturday's game with Florida having lost two straight and ranked sixth in the Central Division.

Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season.

The Predators also called up forward Mathieu Olivier and defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the taxi squad. They reassigned Michael McCarron to the taxi squad and moved forward Tanner Jeannot to AHL Chicago from the taxi squad.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-07 04:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed