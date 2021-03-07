German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Leverkusen: Patrik Schick (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (8), Andrej Kramaric (41).
Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (23).
Halftime: 2-1.
RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (41), Alexander Sorloth (64), Emil Forsberg (79).
Halftime: 0-1.
Eintracht: Filip Kostic (69).
Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hertha Berlin: Krzysztof Piatek (62), Dodi Lukebakio (89).
Augsburg: Laszlo Benes (2).
Halftime: 0-1.
Erzgebirge Aue: Pascal Testroet (64).
Hannover: Philipp Ochs (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
SpVgg Greuther Furth: Anton Stach (18).
Bochum: Anthony Losilla (7), Robert Zulj (61).
Halftime: 1-1.
Halftime: 0-0.