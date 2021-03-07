Alexa
Leipzig moves top of Bundesliga before Bayern-Dortmund clash

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/07 00:50
Leverkusen's Kerem Demirbay, Moenchengladbach's Valentino Lazaro, Leverkusen's Wendell and Leverkusen's Charles Aranguiz, from left, challenge for the...
Augsburg's Raphael Framberger, left, and Hertha's Krzysztof Piatek, right, go for a header during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BS...
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick misses to score against Moenchengladbach's goalkeeper Yann Sommer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussi...
Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, left, and Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussi...
Moenchengladbach's Valentino Lazaro kicks the ball reverse during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Lever...
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and B...
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, right, jumps for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen...
Augsburg's Andre Hahn, left, and Hertha's Deyovaisio Zeefuik, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha B...
Leipzig's Dani Olmo, right, and Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg ...
Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann, right, and Freiburg's Lucas Hoeler, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Fre...
Leverkusen's Wendell, left, and Moenchengladbach's Stefan Lainer challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moe...

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig increased the pressure on Bayern Munich ahead of its clash with Borussia Dortmund by moving top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win at Freiburg on Saturday.

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sörloth and substitute Emil Forsberg gave the visitors their sixth straight league win to go a point ahead of Bayern before the defending champions’ late game.

Nkunku scored minutes before the interval for Leipzig, taking advantage of the first lapse from Freiburg’s defense. Kevin Kampl forced Baptiste Santamaria to loose the ball and it fell to Yussuf Poulsen, who set up Nkunku to score in the 41st.

French midfielder Nkunku provided the assist for Sörloth in the 64th, and Sörloth followed up by setting up Forsberg to seal the result in the 79th.

A late penalty from Dodi Lukebakio earned Hertha Berlin a 2-1 win over Augsburg to end its nine-game run without a win.

Patrik Schick’s 77th-minute strike on a counterattack was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to win 1-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Third-place Wolfsburg slumped to a 2-1 loss at Hoffenheim, and fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Stuttgart 1-1.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2021-03-07 01:53 GMT+08:00

