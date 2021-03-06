Alexa
NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 24 12 .667 6-4 W-2 16-3 8-9 18-6
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ 9-1 W-2 13-6 11-7 11-9
Boston 19 17 .528 5 6-4 W-4 12-5 7-12 14-10
New York 19 18 .514 7-3 W-1 11-7 8-11 13-10
Toronto 17 19 .472 7 5-5 L-2 8-8 9-11 12-11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 18 18 .500 7-3 W-1 10-8 8-10 9-12
Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½ 5-5 W-1 9-8 8-10 9-9
Atlanta 16 20 .444 2 5-5 W-2 8-9 8-11 11-12
Washington 14 20 .412 3 7-3 W-1 7-10 7-10 5-14
Orlando 13 23 .361 5 4-6 L-5 8-12 5-11 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 6-4 W-1 14-5 8-9 12-7
Chicago 16 18 .471 5 6-4 W-1 7-11 9-7 7-8
Indiana 16 19 .457 4-6 L-1 7-11 9-8 10-11
Cleveland 14 22 .389 8 4-6 L-1 9-10 5-12 10-10
Detroit 10 26 .278 12 3-7 L-1 6-10 4-16 7-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
San Antonio 18 14 .563 6-4 L-1 9-10 9-4 12-13
Dallas 18 16 .529 1 8-2 W-3 9-8 9-8 9-10
Memphis 16 16 .500 2 5-5 L-1 7-11 9-5 8-10
New Orleans 15 21 .417 5 4-6 L-2 10-9 5-12 8-13
Houston 11 23 .324 8 0-10 L-13 5-10 6-13 8-11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 27 9 .750 6-4 L-2 15-2 12-7 12-5
Portland 21 14 .600 6-4 W-3 11-6 10-8 11-9
Denver 21 15 .583 6 6-4 W-4 9-7 12-8 13-9
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 4-6 W-1 6-11 9-10 7-16
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20 1-9 L-9 4-13 3-16 4-15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 24 11 .686 8-2 W-4 12-6 12-5 15-7
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1 3-7 L-2 11-8 13-5 17-8
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4-6 L-3 12-6 12-8 14-7
Golden State 19 18 .514 6 5-5 L-3 12-6 7-12 9-10
Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½ 2-8 L-1 8-12 6-10 7-11

___

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2021 All-Star Game

Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

