Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 29 21 6 2 0 44 99 73
Florida 29 21 6 0 2 44 111 70
Orlando 27 14 10 3 0 31 75 82
South Carolina 28 12 8 6 2 32 81 88
Greenville 29 13 9 5 2 33 88 95
Jacksonville 25 10 12 1 2 23 58 73
Wheeling 27 7 16 4 0 18 71 101
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 10 6 1 2 1 15 37 22
Wichita 28 19 6 3 0 41 91 69
Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75
Utah 30 13 9 3 5 34 88 98
Kansas City 28 12 12 3 1 28 73 81
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 32 12 18 2 0 26 90 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Orlando 3, Florida 0

Kansas City 5, Indy 4

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 2

Wichita 3, Utah 0

Greenville 8, Rapid City 5

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-07 00:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed