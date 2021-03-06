All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn
|24
|13
|.649
|½
|Milwaukee
|22
|14
|.611
|2
|Boston
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|New York
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|6
|Charlotte
|17
|18
|.486
|6½
|Toronto
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|Indiana
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|Atlanta
|16
|20
|.444
|8
|Washington
|14
|20
|.412
|9
|Cleveland
|14
|22
|.389
|10
|Orlando
|13
|23
|.361
|11
|Detroit
|10
|26
|.278
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|24
|11
|.686
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|13
|.649
|3½
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|14
|.632
|4
|Portland
|21
|14
|.600
|5½
|Denver
|21
|15
|.583
|6
|San Antonio
|18
|14
|.563
|7
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|8
|Golden State
|19
|18
|.514
|8½
|Memphis
|16
|16
|.500
|9
|New Orleans
|15
|21
|.417
|12
|Oklahoma City
|15
|21
|.417
|12
|Sacramento
|14
|22
|.389
|13
|Houston
|11
|23
|.324
|15
|Minnesota
|7
|29
|.194
|20
___
No games scheduled.
Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta
