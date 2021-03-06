Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 9 7 2 0 0 14 29 18
Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 20
Bridgeport 7 2 5 0 0 4 15 24
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33
Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19
Manitoba 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 31
Stockton 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 17
Belleville 6 1 5 0 0 2 10 23
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 10 8 1 0 1 17 46 26
Texas 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 29
Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23
Cleveland 7 3 3 1 0 7 24 24
Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34
Rockford 9 1 7 1 0 3 24 43
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 8 5 1 2 0 12 26 23
Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 27 22
Utica 8 5 2 0 1 11 31 27
Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 27
WB/Scranton 8 4 2 1 1 10 25 24
Syracuse 8 3 4 1 0 7 25 26
Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 10 9 1 0 0 18 35 18
San Diego 13 8 5 0 0 16 40 40
Tucson 9 5 4 0 0 10 25 28
San Jose 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 25
Colorado 9 3 4 2 0 8 21 26
Bakersfield 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 19
Ontario 11 1 8 2 0 4 26 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Manitoba 3, Belleville 1

Stockton 5, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago 3

Texas 5, Tucson 2

Henderson 4, Colorado 2

San Jose 5, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-07 00:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed