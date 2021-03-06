Alexa
55-meter penalty goal gives ACT a late 27-24 win over Rebels

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 19:40
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Replacement halfback Ryan Lonergan kicked a 55-meter penalty goal three minutes after the fulltime siren to give the ACT Brumbies a 27-24 win over the Melbourne Rebels in a Super Rugby match Saturday.

The teams appeared headed for golden-try extra time, tied 24-24 after 80 minutes, but the Brumbies ran the ball out of their own half and then secured a penalty at the breakdown.

Lonergan opted to take the unlikely kick in the swirling breeze, but it went the distance before he was swamped by his cheering teammates.

Lonergan proved to be a key replacement, setting up a late Brumbies’ try with a flick pass to fullback Tom Banks.

The Brumbies have won 18 of their past 19 home games.

In the other weekend match, the Western Force rallied from a 13-0 deficit to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 20-16 on Friday. It was the Waratahs’ third consecutive defeat, including a 61-10 loss to the Brumbies last week.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-06 21:15 GMT+08:00

