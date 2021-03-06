Taiwan wins mixed doubles title at World Table Tennis Doha event

Taiwan's top table tennis team bagged the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

After cruising through their quarterfinal and semifinal matches without dropping a game on Friday, world No. 4 mixed doubles pair Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) defeated Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan (袁嘉楠) of France in the finals.

The world No. 15 French pair proved to be the most formidable competitors for Lin and Cheng at the tournament, as the final stretched into five games.

The Taiwanese pair eventually prevailed 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 16-18, 11-4 to clinch the mixed doubles title.

In the women's doubles, however, world No. 6 Cheng Hsien-tzu (鄭先知) and Chen Szu-yu (陳思羽) of Taiwan lost to the world No. 2 Japanese pair Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa, 6-11, 8-11, 6-11.

Lin, world No. 7 in the men's singles, is scheduled to compete against world No. 12 Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany in another title match later on Saturday.

After the Contender tournament ends Saturday, the next event on the International Table Tennis Federation agenda in Doha will be the Star Contender competition, which is scheduled to start Monday under a revised 2021 calendar.

Under the new branding, most of the matches will be played in a best of five format, while the usual best of seven format will be retained only for the semifinals and finals of the men's and women's singles. (By Kay Liu)