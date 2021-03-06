Outlook for Taipei 101 operator upgraded to 'stable'

Taipei 101 has seen revenue for its shopping mall recover Taipei 101 has seen revenue for its shopping mall recover (CNA photo)

The outlook for Taipei Financial Center Corp. (TFCC), which owns the landmark skyscraper Taipei 101, has been upgraded from "negative" to "stable," on recovering revenue of its shopping mall, according to Taiwan Ratings.

Stable income from rental of the building's office spaces was also cited by Taiwan Ratings as a favorable factor in its TFCC outlook.

As a result, Taiwan Ratings, a local partner of S&P Global Ratings, has issued a "twAA-/twA-1+" credit rating for TFCC.

"A benign COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan has limited the potential downside risk from the pandemic on domestic consumption power," Taiwan Ratings said. "Meanwhile, the propensity of local consumers to increase their budget for domestic consumption to replace their spending overseas amid travel restrictions could continue to fuel domestic consumption in 2021 and 2022."

Taiwan Ratings said the 101 shopping mall has benefited from a comprehensive brand selection, which has been smoothly adjusted to cater to customers' preferences and has enhanced its ability to fill the revenue void left by foreign tourists amid border controls.

According to Taiwan Ratings, TFCC's revenue comes primarily from the shopping mall, office space rental, and observatory deck business.

Office space rent at Taipei 101 has been increasing slightly, and demand is expected to remain stable over the next year or two, which would mean steady income from that source for TFCC, Taiwan Ratings said.

It forecast, however, that income from the observatory deck will remain sluggish for at least another year, as international tourism is still slow and uncertain.

"We now do not expect to see recovery in the observation deck business until at least the fourth quarter of 2021, given the number of inbound tourists is unlikely to rebound significantly before then," Taiwan Ratings said, citing uncertainty over the global pace of vaccination and relaxation of quarantine rules.

According to Taiwan Ratings, TFCC's earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), will rise at a mild annual rate of 4-7 percent in 2021 and will continue to recover in 2022, with the expected return of foreign tourists.

As of September 2020, TFCC's EBITDA was NT$3.3 billion (US$117 million), according to Taiwan Ratings. (By Wu Chia-jung and Frances Huang)