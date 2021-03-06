Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 16:39
Some of the Government Girls Secondary School students who were abducted by gunmen the previous week in Jangebe, Nigeria, wait for a medical checkup a...
Girls practice taekwondo during a training session in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during overtime of an NHL hockey game Monday, M...
Protesters run away from police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb....
Men celebrate Purim in the Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The holiday commemorates the Jews' salvation f...
A demonstrator holds up a Senegalese flag during protests against the arrest of opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in D...
Paramilitary soldiers detain an opposition Congress party supporter during a protest against fuel and cooking gas price increases in New Delhi, India,...
Anti-coup protesters run as one of them discharges a fire extinguisher to counter the impact of tear gas fired by riot policemen in Yangon, Myanmar, W...
Protesters stand next to burning tires blocking a main road during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A new wave of prot...
People watch as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The 2,600-meter (8,530-feet) volcano spewed materials...
COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, Brazil, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, on Thursday, M...
A hiker travels up the Greenleaf Trail amid snow-covered trees on his way to the summit of 5,249-foot Mount Lafayette, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the...
Children bathe as a non-governmental organization distributes donated food inside an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new coro...
A military helicopter flies over spectators during the Afghan Security Forces Exhibition at the Darul Aman Palace in Kabul, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. ...
A woman dips her feet in the sea before curfew at Marseille's Plage des Catalans, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

FEB. 27 - MARCH 5, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

