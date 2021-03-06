AP Week in Pictures, Global

Some of the Government Girls Secondary School students who were abducted by gunmen the previous week in Jangebe, Nigeria, wait for a medical checkup a... Some of the Government Girls Secondary School students who were abducted by gunmen the previous week in Jangebe, Nigeria, wait for a medical checkup after a meeting with Zamfara state Gov. Bello Matawalle, in Gusau, northern Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Matawalle announced that 279 girls who were abducted from the boarding school in the northwestern part of the state have been released. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)