Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's president advocates for gender equality

Tsai Ing-wen encourages women to break gender stereotypes, dislikes term ‘power woman’

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/06 17:13
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (Presidential Office photo)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (March 6) said she appreciated Taiwan's women for their significant contributions and hoped the nation would be able to achieve true gender equality soon.

In honor of International Women's Day on Monday (March 8), the Ministry of Health and Welfare held a "Feel No Fear – Courage Forum" at Taipei's Syntrend Creative Park on Saturday. While Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) attended the event in person, President Tsai and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) both offered their messages virtually.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video, Tsai pointed out that remarkable women can be seen in every occupation across Taiwan and that their persistence and courage have compelled the country to move forward. She said more women have chosen to become soldiers, law enforcement officers, and firefighters to protect the public in recent years.

During the coronavirus pandemic, a large percentage of Taiwan's frontline medical personnel and science researchers have been women, Tsai said. She added that female athletes and business leaders have also shone brightly in their respective fields.

Although she feels genuinely proud of the women of Taiwan, Tsai said she has greater expectations — she hopes society will stop treating women's successes as rare occurrences but rather something that happens naturally. Tsai said she hopes the term "strong woman" will one day become as unpopular as "strong man" in newspapers or magazines.

Tsai also promised the Taiwan government would lead the country toward gender equality through action. She said she has abandoned the tradition of only having women as receptionists at the Presidential Office Building and major national events.

Tsai encouraged every woman in the country to become the individual they dream of being. She said she offers her blessings to each "beautiful and unique Taiwanese woman."
Tsai Ing-wen
International Women's Day
women rights
gender equality
gender stereotypes
Taiwanese women

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan occupies key spot in global supply chain for strategic products: Tsai
Taiwan occupies key spot in global supply chain for strategic products: Tsai
2021/03/02 17:24
Bangkok Post lists Taiwan president among 24 Women of the Year
Bangkok Post lists Taiwan president among 24 Women of the Year
2021/03/02 13:13
Local orders flood in amid pineapple purchase drive
Local orders flood in amid pineapple purchase drive
2021/03/01 09:05
Freedom and democracy cannot be traded: Taiwan president
Freedom and democracy cannot be traded: Taiwan president
2021/02/28 17:21
Taiwan-China relations could improve in 2021: China experts
Taiwan-China relations could improve in 2021: China experts
2021/02/26 17:23

Updated : 2021-03-06 18:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House