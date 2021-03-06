Alexa
Taiwan’s Penghu cancels mass swim due to COVID

Swim canceled second year in a row, International Ironman Triathlon in June also stopped

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/06 16:13
Penghu cancels its June island swim and ironman triathlon 

Penghu cancels its June island swim and ironman triathlon  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Swimming across the most beautiful bay in the world” will not happen this year for the second year running, after Penghu County Government said Saturday (March 6) that COVID-19 poses too much of a risk.

More than 1,000 swimmers had been expected to swim between islands in the middle of the Taiwan Strait on June 20, CNA reported. The event would have been followed by an “International Ironman Triathlon” for 600 athletes the following day, but organizers also decided against going ahead.

As many of the participants would spend a long time in close proximity to each other, the event might turn into a potential “superspreader” event, so it was better to cancel it again this year, the county government said.

Taiwan on Saturday announced one new coronavirus death, bringing the total to 10, with seven new imported cases, the total number of all cases reaching 967.
Penghu
Penghu Cross-sea Marathon
swimming
ironman
Ironman Triathlon
pandemic

