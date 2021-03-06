Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rice lifts New Mexico St. over Dixie State 76-66

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 14:54
Rice lifts New Mexico St. over Dixie State 76-66

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jabari Rice matched his season high with 20 points and New Mexico State topped Dixie State 76-66 on Friday night.

Donnie Tillman scored 13 points for New Mexico State (9-7, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference), Evan Gilyard II scored 12 and C.J. Roberts 10.

Hunter Schofield had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers (8-12, 4-9), Cameron Gooden scored 16 and Andre Mulibea 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 16:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House