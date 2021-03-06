Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival

Taiwanese punk rock band Fire Ex. to perform at 2021 SXSW Music Festival. (Young Team Productions photo) Taiwanese punk rock band Fire Ex. to perform at 2021 SXSW Music Festival. (Young Team Productions photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese bands and musicians are set to perform at the 2021 South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Festival later this month, spotlighting unique Taiwanese cultural elements through their online showcase.

The participating Taiwanese artists include singer-songwriter Enno Cheng (鄭宜農), punk rock band Fire Ex. (滅火器), indie bedroom pop trio The Chairs (椅子樂團), and electronic music group NekoJam (妮可醬). Each of their performances will feature a scene that represents Taiwan, such as a shrimp fishing restaurant in Taipei, a traditional factory in Kaohsiung, a Buddhist temple in Taichung, and a mountain in Yilan.

Taiwan Beats, a platform set to promote Taiwan's pop music on the internet, said it expects the performances and iconic scenes to leave a deep impression on music fans around the world. It expressed hope that more people will get to know the beautiful East Asian nation.

Founded in 1987, SXSW celebrates the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. Taking place annually in mid-March, in Austin, Texas, the event attracts approximately 400,000 participants every year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's event has been moved entirely online and will run from March 16-20. An hour-long live session of the four groups of Taiwanese artists will begin at 7 p.m. on March 19.

Meanwhile, several well-known international musicians are also featured in this year's line-up, including Brooklyn-based band A Place to Bury Strangers, Danish punk rock band Iceage, and Japanese rapper Awich. Online passes are now available for purchase.

For more information, visit SXSW Music Festival website or Facebook page of Taiwan Beats.