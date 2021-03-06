Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Troy dumps Texas-Arlington 91-86 in Sun Belt's first round

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 14:19
Troy dumps Texas-Arlington 91-86 in Sun Belt's first round

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Duke Miles scored a season-high 26 points and Troy beat Texas-Arlington 91-86 in the first round of a Sun Belt Conference tournament game on Friday night.

Troy's 91 points are a season high. The Trojans entered as the East Division's sixth seed and UTA as No. 3 in the West Division. Troy faces Coastal Carolina, the east's second seed on Saturday.

Miles shot 10 for 12 from the foul line and distributed nine assists. Desmond Williams scored 20 points for the Trojans (11-16) and grabbed seven rebounds. Khalyl Waters scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Nick Stampley scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

David Azore had 21 points for the Mavericks (13-13), Shahada Wells scored 19 and Jordan Phillips 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 15:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House