By Associated Press
2021/03/06 13:59
Morehead St. survives E. Kentucky, heads to OVC championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Devon Cooper scored 25 points and Johni Broome scored 17 points with 13 rebounds and No. 2 seed Morehead State beat third-seeded Eastern Kentucky 67-64 in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinal game on Friday night.

The Eagles (22-7) play for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in the OVC championship against top-seeded Belmont.

Wendell Green Jr. scored 29 points for Eastern Kentucky (22-7), Michael Moreno 14 and Curt Lewis 11. The Colonels ended their season winning seven of their last nine games.

Cooper made two free throws with four seconds left for the 67-64 advantage. Out of a timeout, Green missed a 3-pointer to end the game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-06 15:15 GMT+08:00

