Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan adds 10th COVID death, 7 new cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia

Latest fatality is Taiwanese man in his 60s who worked in Myanmar

  151
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/06 14:33
CECC chief Chen Shih-chung addressing a news conference 

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung addressing a news conference  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man with a history of diabetes who had recently returned on a special flight from Myanmar was confirmed as the island nation’s 10th coronavirus (COVID-19) fatality Saturday (March 6), while seven new cases were imported from the Philippines and Indonesia.

The man in his 60s, registered as case No. 935, suffered from both high blood pressure and diabetes, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. He left Taiwan to work in Myanmar in January 2020, and was confirmed locally as a coronavirus patient on Dec. 29, five days after falling ill.

After he left hospital in Myanmar on Jan. 27 following nearly one month of treatment, he soon suffered breathing difficulties again, leading him to return to hospital on Feb. 3. On Feb. 7, he boarded a special medical flight to Taiwan, where he entered a hospital’s quarantine ward.

His condition deteriorated, with extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment beginning on March 1. But after multiple organ failure, he passed away on Friday (March 5).

The new imported cases confirmed Saturday were all male fishery workers, two from Indonesia and five from the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases in Taiwan to 967, the CECC said.

The seven, aged in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, had all been asymptomatic from their arrival in Taiwan on Feb. 19. The positive test results emerged after tests on March 4 just ahead of the conclusion of their quarantine periods. No contacts had been recorded as the seven had spent all their time at a quarantine facility.

Of Taiwan’s total tally of 967 coronavirus cases, 851 were imported, 77 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed.

As of Saturday, a total of 25 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 932 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.
coronavirus deaths
COVID-19 deaths
imported cases
asymptomatic
fishery workers
Myanmar
Indonesia
Philippines
CECC
quarantine

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant
Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant
2021/03/05 19:00
Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star
Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star
2021/03/04 17:25
Taiwanese rescued in Philippines from Chinese abductors
Taiwanese rescued in Philippines from Chinese abductors
2021/03/04 12:34
Taiwan to reduce quarantine for Australian business travelers
Taiwan to reduce quarantine for Australian business travelers
2021/03/03 17:05
Taiwan receives 1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccines
Taiwan receives 1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccines
2021/03/03 16:46

Updated : 2021-03-06 15:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House