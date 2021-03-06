Alexa
Ark.-Pine Bluff routs Mississippi Valley St. 82-59

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 13:20
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 12-game losing streak, routing Mississippi Valley State 82-59 on Friday night.

Dequan Morris had 17 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-20, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

Caleb Hunter had 16 points and seven assists for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-13). Terry Collins added 15 points. Keiondre Jefferson had 14 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-06 15:15 GMT+08:00

