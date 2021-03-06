Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Trammell leads Seattle over California Baptist 80-79

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 13:27
Trammell leads Seattle over California Baptist 80-79

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 28 points, Nate Robinson had a career-high 18, and Seattle beat California Baptist 80-79 on Friday night.

Riley Grigsby scored a step-back jumper that gave Seattle an 80-77 lead with 2:00 to play. Gorjok Gak made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 1:28 remaining, but the Lancers missed their last three shots.

Grigsby added 14 points for Seattle (11-9, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Emeka Udenyi had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tre Armstrong had 21 points for the Lancers (12-9, 5-6). Elijah Thomas added 18 points. Gak had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 15:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House