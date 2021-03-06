Alexa
Cole scores 20 to lead Utah Valley past Grand Canyon 59-55

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 12:52
PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Cole scored 20 points and Trey Woodbury scored 16 and Utah Valley edged Grand Canyon 59-55 on Friday night.

Fardaws Aimaq grabbed 15 of the Wolverines' 45 rebounds as Utah Valley (11-9, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference) out-rebounded Grand Canyon by 13.

Alessandro Lever had 16 points for the Antelopes (14-6, 8-3) and Mikey Dixon and Oscar Frayer each scored 10. Grand Canyon scored a season-low 24 first-half points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

