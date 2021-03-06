Alexa
Scott lifts LMU over San Francisco 70-66 in WCC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 12:56
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Eli Scott had 24 points and 14 rebounds as fifth-seeded Loyola Marymount edged No. 8 seed San Francisco 70-66 in the West Coast Conference tournament second round on Friday night.

LMU (13-8) will face No. 4 seed Saint Mary's in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Scott shot 9 for 11 from the floor and also had four assists. Mattias Markusson had 17 points for LMU. Jalin Anderson and Ivan Alipiev added 10 points apiece.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 19 points for the Dons (11-14). Jamaree Bouyea added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Josh Kunen had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 15:14 GMT+08:00

