Sherfield's late bomb leads Nevada over Colorado St. 85-82

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 13:10
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 18 points and his 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left gave Nevada an 85-82 win over Colorado State on Friday night.

Colorado State failed to get off a shot at the end.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 20 points to lead the Wolf Pack (15-9, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) which now has won six straight. Kane Milling added 17 points and Tre Coleman 11.

David Roddy had 20 points for Colorado State (17-5, 14-4), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points and Kendle Moore 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 15:14 GMT+08:00

