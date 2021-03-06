Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis carries UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 71-68 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 12:37
Davis carries UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 71-68 in OT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift UC Irvine to a 71-68 overtime win over Long Beach State on Friday.

Collin Welp had 18 points for UC Irvine (15-8, 12-4 Big West Conference). Brad Greene added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. JC Butler had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker, the Anteaters’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Isaiah Washington had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Beach (5-10, 4-7). Chance Hunter added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Michael Carter III had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 13:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House