Ertel scores 21 to carry UAB over North Texas 65-51

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 12:44
Ertel scores 21 to carry UAB over North Texas 65-51

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Ertel tied his season high with 21 points as UAB topped North Texas 65-51 on Friday night.

Tavin Lovan had 12 points for UAB (20-6, 12-5 Conference USA). Trey Jemison added 11 points. Kassim Nicholson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Javion Hamlet had 16 points for the Mean Green (13-8, 9-4). Thomas Bell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zachary Simmons had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

