By Associated Press
2021/03/06 12:44
Forrest scores 24, leads Appalachian State past UALR 67-60

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Forrest tied his season high with 24 points as Appalachian State got past Arkansas-Little Rock 67-60 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday night.

Adrian Delph had 14 points for Appalachian State (14-11), the East Division's fourth seed. Michael Almonacy added 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Donovan Gregory had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Trojans (11-15), fifth-seeded out of the West Division. Ruot Monyyong added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Marko Lukic had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 13:39 GMT+08:00

