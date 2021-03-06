Alexa
McLaughlin lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 71-57

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 12:05
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 15 points and seven assists as UC Santa Barbara won its 10th straight home game, topping Cal Poly 71-57 on Friday.

Amadou Sow had 13 points and Robinson Idehen 12 for UC Santa Barbara (18-4, 14-3 Big West Conference). Miles Norris added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Colby Rogers scored a career-high 21 points for the Mustangs (3-18, 1-14), whose losing streak reached eight games. Alimamy Koroma added 17 points. Keith Smith had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 13:38 GMT+08:00

