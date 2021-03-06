Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Albany holds off New Hampshire 24-20 in CAA opener

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 11:48
Albany holds off New Hampshire 24-20 in CAA opener

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler passed for 192 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and the Albany defense held off New Hampshire in the final 1:07 for a 24-20 win in the season and Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Great Danes, ranked No. 13 in the FCS Top 25, took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter on Undercuffler’s 9-yard TD pass to Karl Mofor and extended it to 24-14 on Dylan Burns’ 37-yard field goal early in the fourth.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 24-20 on Max Brosmer’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne with 6:48 left.

Albany botched a punt that was compounded by a penalty, allowing New Hampshire to start its drive at the Great Danes 7 with 1:07 left. The Wildcats turned in over on downs after two 5-yard penalties and four incomplete passes. Albany was able to run out the clock.

Brosmer passed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-06 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House