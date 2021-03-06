Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Webster scores 17 to carry Hawaii past UC Davis 73-68

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 11:05
Webster scores 17 to carry Hawaii past UC Davis 73-68

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Justin Webster registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Hawaii edged past UC Davis 73-68 on Friday.

Mate Colina had 12 points for Hawaii (11-8, 9-8 Big West Conference). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Casdon Jardine had 10 points.

Elijah Pepper had 19 points and six steals for the Aggies (8-7, 6-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Ezra Manjon added 17 points. Damion Squire had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 12:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House