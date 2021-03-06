Rainy weather forecast in Taiwan throughout weekend

Periodic showers are forecast for northern, eastern Taiwan today as result of weather front. Periodic showers are forecast for northern, eastern Taiwan today as result of weather front. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Occasional showers are forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan today (Saturday, March 6) and tomorrow as a weather front approaches, with temperatures likely to dip slightly in parts of the country.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that much of Taiwan will see increased cloud cover today, with heavy fog expected to affect certain regions, particularly western Taiwan and the offshore Kinmen and Matsu islands. Once the weather front arrives in the afternoon, northern and eastern Taiwan can expect short spurts of rain or thunderstorms, while the southern cities will most likely remain dry.

Precipitation will gradually subside after the weather front passes through tomorrow, and central and southern Taiwan is expected to see a bigger day-night temperature difference until Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather could begin to turn partly sunny across the country, with only a slight chance of periodic rain in some areas. Early morning temperatures will likely be low on both days due to night-time radiative cooling, according to Wu.