Jackson triple-double carries Toledo over Ball St. 89-70

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 10:42
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lift Toledo to an 89-70 win over Ball State on Friday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (20-7, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Rollins added 15 points. Spencer Littleson had 11 points.

Ishmael El-Amin had 22 points for the Cardinals (10-12, 8-9). Jarron Coleman added 14 points and 11 rebounds. K.J. Walton had 13 points.

The Rockets evened the season series against the Cardinals. Ball State defeated Toledo 81-67 on Feb. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 12:11 GMT+08:00

