Flowers scores 34 to lift South Alabama past UL Monroe 80-72

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 10:22
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Flowers had a season-high 34 points as South Alabama topped UL Monroe 80-72 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament first round on Friday.

Flowers shot 11 for 12 from the line. The Jaguars face Louisiana in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Sam Iorio had 12 points for South Alabama (17-10). Tyreke Locure added 10 points. Kayo Goncalves had 10 points. John Pettway tied a career high with 10 rebounds plus four points.

ULM scored 46 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Elijah Gonzales had 14 points for the Warhawks (7-19). Russell Harrison added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Marco Morency had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Koreem Ozier, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Warhawks, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-06 12:10 GMT+08:00

