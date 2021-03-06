Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wojcik scores 33 to carry Fairfield past Manhattan 85-67

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 10:23
Wojcik scores 33 to carry Fairfield past Manhattan 85-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Wojcik scored a career-high 33 points with the help of 10-for-10 foul shooting and Fairfield beat Manhattan 85-67 on Friday night.

Wojcik collared seven rebounds in the process. Taj Benning scored 14 points and six rebounds for Fairfield (7-16, 7-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Caleb Green scored 12 points and six assists.

Warren Williams tied a season high with 20 points for the Jaspers (7-12, 6-12). Elijah Buchanan added 13 points and six rebounds. Ant Nelson had 13 points.

The Stags evened the season series against the Jaspers after Manhattan defeated Fairfield 69-59 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House