Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 10:23
Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin registered 17 points and seven assists as UC Riverside edged past Cal State Northridge 72-68 on Friday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (12-7, 9-5 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

TJ Starks had 19 points and six assists for the Matadors (9-11, 5-8). Alex Merkviladze added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Fidelis Okereke had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House