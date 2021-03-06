Alexa
No. 23 Missouri St. women win 15th straight, beat Evansville

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 10:12
EVANSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin and Sydney Wilson had 16 points apiece, and No. 23 Missouri State pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to an 87-54 victory over Evansville on Friday night.

The back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference regular season champion Bears (19-2, 15-0 Missouri Valley) extended their winning streak to 15, their longest since an 18-game stretch during the 2003-04 season.

Elle Ruffridge added 14 points for Missouri State. Abby Hipp had six points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Wilson and Ruffridge each had four of the Bears' 11 3-pointers.

Abby Feit scored 16 points for Evansville (6-15, 2-14).

Ruffridge made three 3s and Franklin added six points as the Bears outscored the Purple Aces 24-6 in the second quarter and built a 40-20 halftime advantage. They held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The teams play again at Evansville on Saturday to conclude their regular seasons.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-03-06 12:10 GMT+08:00

