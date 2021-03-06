Alexa
McGusty scores 27, rallies Miami over Boston College 80-76

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 09:45
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored a season-high 27 points and led a late rally as Miami defeated Boston College 80-76 on Friday in a regular-season finale.

Boston College (4-15, 2-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) erased Miami's largest lead of the game of nine points with a 11-0 run while the Hurricanes (8-16, 4-15) went scoreless for over 4 1/2 minutes to trail 68-66 with 3:40 left. McGusty ended the drought with a bucket, scoring the first seven points of a 9-0 run that gave Miami a 75-68 lead with 1:49 remaining. Boston College got within three on a 3-pointer by Frederick Scott with 6.4 seconds to go but an Isaiah Wong free throw ensured the win.

McGusty was 9-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers and five assists. Nysier Brooks scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Anthony Walker added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Miami, injury-plagued all season, had just six scholarship athletes available but were able to snap a six-game losing streak.

James Karnik scored 15 points, hitting all nine of his free throws, to lead the Eagles. Makai Ashton-Langford added 13 points, Frederick Scott and Kamari Williams scored 11 points each and JC Felder had 10 points and a career-high six blocks. Jay Heath, the Eagles' leading scorer who had 25 points in BC's 84-62 win over Miami on Jan. 13, finished with 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. The Eagles, who made a season-high 18 3-pointers in that January win, had nine on Friday.

The teams started the day with the same winning percentage (.167) so they were playing to avoid becoming the lowest seed for the conference tournament that runs March 9-13 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

