Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown leads The Citadel past Western Carolina 100-86

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 09:51
Brown leads The Citadel past Western Carolina 100-86

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds as The Citadel topped Western Carolina 100-86 in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament on Friday.

The Citadel (13-11) faced top-seeded UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Stephen Clark and Tyler Moffe added 18 points apiece for the Bulldogs, while Fletcher Abee chipped in 17.

The Citadel is 3-1 this season when scoring at least 100 points. The Citadel scored 68 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Mason Faulkner scored a season-high 29 points for the Catamounts (11-16). Kameron Gibson added 15 points, and Xavier Cork had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 10:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House