Williams scores 21 to lead Buffalo past Kent St. 81-67

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 09:35
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 21 points as Buffalo defeated Kent State 81-67 on Friday night.

Jayvon Graves had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Buffalo (14-7, 12-5 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Josh Mballa added 12 points and eight rebounds. David Nickelberry had 10 points.

Tervell Beck had 19 points for the Golden Flashes (15-7, 12-6). Malique Jacobs added 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Giovanni Santiago had 13 points and seven assists.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Golden Flashes. Kent State defeated Buffalo 84-81 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 10:42 GMT+08:00

