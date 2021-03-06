Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwanese-American Tim Wu to join White House

Joe Biden adds son of Taiwan independence activist to economic staff

  325
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/06 10:47
Tim Wu has been appointed to the White House's National Economic Council.

Tim Wu has been appointed to the White House's National Economic Council. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tim Wu (吳修銘), a Taiwanese-American law professor at Columbia University, has been appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden to join his economic staff.

Known as a harsh critic of big tech companies, Wu was recruited Friday (March 5) to serve as a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy at the National Economic Council. He has been an outspoken advocate for antitrust regulation against U.S. technology giants like Google and Facebook, arguing that these companies have become too dominant.

Wu is a strong believer in a free and open internet. He coined the term "net neutrality," the principle that the internet should be free of control from the government or companies that provide it and that all internet communications should be treated equally and not be biased against the user, content, or platform.

Born to a Taiwanese father and a British-Canadian mother, Wu is a graduate of McGill University and Harvard Law School. His father Wu Ming-ta (吳明達), a Tainan native, was a pioneer who took part in the Taiwan independence movement to oust the country's former autocratic leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his government.

After becoming a full professor at Columbia University in 2006, Tim Wu also worked as a senior advisor to the Federal Trade Commission from 2011 to 2012 and a senior enforcement counsel at the New York Office of the Attorney General from 2015 to 2016.

During a press conference on Friday, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki pointed out that Wu will help the president address "economic and social challenges posed by the growing power of tech platforms" and monopoly issues. She said the Biden administration is committed to standing up to the abuse of power from big tech companies and their executives.

Taiwanese-American Tim Wu to join White House
(Columbia University website screenshot)
Tim Wu
Taiwanese American
Biden administration
White House
tech firms
net neutrality
Columbia University
National Economic Council

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden calls Taiwan 'critical economic and security partner'
Biden calls Taiwan 'critical economic and security partner'
2021/03/04 12:18
Taiwan 'important partner' in securing US supply chains: White House
Taiwan 'important partner' in securing US supply chains: White House
2021/02/25 11:02
Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start
Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start
2021/02/23 23:30
US Treasury nominee Adeyemo vows to combat China's 'unfair economic practices' in testimony
US Treasury nominee Adeyemo vows to combat China's 'unfair economic practices' in testimony
2021/02/23 13:00
Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
2021/02/20 00:00

Updated : 2021-03-06 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House