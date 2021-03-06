Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Peter’s edges Quinnipiac 66-64, splits season series

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 08:20
St. Peter’s edges Quinnipiac 66-64, splits season series

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — KC Ndefo posted 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as St. Peter’s defeated Quinnipiac 66-64 on Friday in a regular-season finale.

Daryl Banks III had 13 points for St. Peter’s (13-10, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Doug Edert added 11 points. Matthew Lee had eight assists. He also had seven turnovers.

Banks' 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining gave St. Peter's the lead for good. Quinnipiac's Tymu Chenery made two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin.

Luis Kortright had 18 points for the Bobcats (9-12, 7-10). Brendan McGuire added 13 points as did Seth Pinkney, who had four blocks.

Jacob Rigoni, the Bobcats’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, went scoreless (0 of 8).

The Peacocks split the season series. Quinnipiac defeated St. Peter’s 65-60 on Thursday.

Next stop for both teams is next week's conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 09:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House