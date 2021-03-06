Alexa
Omaha mayor's family says her husband has died

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 07:59
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mayor of Omaha, Nebraska, said Friday her husband has died, several hours after police found a dead man at the couple’s home.

A statement from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's family announced the death of Joe Stothert.

The announcement came about three hours after Omaha police were called to the mayor's home to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found the body of a man.

Police didn't provide details about the shooting but stated that foul play wasn't suspected.

“It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends, and our loving community," the family said in a statement. “Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow.”

The family asked for prayers and privacy.

Joe Stothert was a critical care physician at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Jean Stothert is serving her second term as mayor.

Updated : 2021-03-06 09:10 GMT+08:00

