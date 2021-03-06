Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tennessee fires Kevin Steele less than 2 months after hiring

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 07:40
Tennessee fires Kevin Steele less than 2 months after hiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has fired Kevin Steele, and the longtime football coach could be paid up to $860,870 in severance for a job he had for seven weeks.

Steele was fired Tuesday without cause. He was given until Friday to turn in any university property still in his possession, according to a copy of his termination letter.

Tennessee hired the former Auburn defensive coordinator Jan. 12 when Jeremy Pruitt remained head coach. But Pruitt was fired Jan. 18, and Tennessee hired Josh Heupel on Jan. 27. Heupel wrapped up his coaching staff earlier this week, and Tim Banks is his new defensive coordinator.

Steele will be paid out in monthly installments through Jan. 31, 2023, though he is required to try to get a job that would help ease how much Tennessee has to pay him.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-06 09:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House