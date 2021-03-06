Alexa
McClary scores 15 to lift Monmouth over Rider 65-62

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 07:57
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Deion Hammond had 17 points and eight rebounds and Marcus McClary had 15 points and nine rebounds as Monmouth defeated Rider 65-62 on Friday in a regular-season finale.

Hammond snapped a 57-all tie on a 3-pointer with 2:39 remaining. Myles Ruth made two free throws with five seconds left for the final margin.

Melik Martin added 12 points and three blocks for Monmouth (12-7, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Monmouth totaled 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Broncs (5-16, 5-13). Dontrell McQuarter added six rebounds.

The Hawks swept the season series, having beaten Rider 77-74 on Thursday.

The teams will take part in conference tournament which begins Monday in Atlantic City, N.J., when 11th-seeded Rider will play the sixth seed. Monmouth will be the second seed and will play on Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday first-rounder.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 09:09 GMT+08:00

